Sbu Nkosi gets Bulls start in big north-south URC derby against Stormers

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi has been picked to play for the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

It will be Nkosi’s first match in months and since he admitted to struggling with mental health issues at the end of last year.

Nkosi went AWOL from Loftus Versfeld in December, only to be found days later at his father’s house in Mpumalanga.

The Bok winger said he was struggling to deal with the pressures and expectations of being a professional sportsman.

Bok wingers unavailable

Nkosi gets his chance again in the big north versus south derby because more recent Bok wingers Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse are resting, according to national team protocols.

In other significant Bulls team selections, lock Jacques du Plessis joins captain Ruan Nortje in the second row, while Wandisile Simelane will wear the No 13 jersey, with Cornal Hendricks on the wing.

Veteran flyhalf Morne Steyn will play off the bench and earn his 150th cap for the Bulls in international rugby; that is Super Rugby and the URC.

Saturday’s match, which is expected to be played in front of 40,000 fans, kicks off at 5pm.

Bulls: David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks, Wandisile Simelane, Harold Vorster, Sbu Nkosi, Chris Smith, Zak Burger, Elrigh Louw, Cyle Brink, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (capt), Jacques du Plessis, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Morne Steyn, Lionel Mapoe.