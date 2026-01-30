All signs point to Stormers lifting their game against Sharks

The Stormers are targeting a resurgence in the set-piece while the Sharks warned they will not be slacking off in their return fixture.

There is a shared expectation within both the Stormers and Sharks camps that the Cape Town side will deliver a significantly improved performance in the return fixture, following the Stormers’ subpar home display last weekend.

The Stormers lost 30–19 to a Sharks side still largely missing most of its Springboks. The stunning result ended the Stormers’ eight-match unbeaten run in the URC and dropped them from first to second on the table.

Director of rugby John Dobson described it as “comfortably our worst performance of the season”, with 50,000 fans left disappointed.

The teams meet again at Kings Park on Saturday (kick-off 5pm) in another massive United Rugby Championship local derby.

Sharks can’t slack off

The Sharks moved from 14th to 11th on the table with that win and aim to follow it up as they target a spot in the play-offs.

They have four wins out of six games under new interim coach JP Pietersen, who along with new captain André Esterhuizen, are driving improvement with a mindset shift and tougher training regimen.

“People forget that we played in the semi-finals last year, because we had a bad start to the season. But I don’t think a bad start to the season defines your season,” Esterhuizen said.

“We started poorly but we are definitely turning things around, and trying to be more consistent every weekend. It is more a mindset change than anything else.”

He said the Sharks want to play to the best of their ability every game, and Saturday is no exception.

“So definitely no slacking off after one good performance that didn’t put us in the top eight. Ultimately, that is where we need to be, or top six if we want to stand a chance of winning this competition.”

The Stormers in fact have the edge over the Sharks at Kings Park. In four URC contests there, the Stormers have won two, the Sharks won one, and there’s been a draw.

Stormers have to improve in the set-piece

Forwards coach Rito Hlungwani said they are targeting improvements in the lineouts after squandering several set-pieces in the Sharks 22 last week.

“It was definitely not the standards that we usually chase. The Sharks prepared well, but two skew throws close to the tryline has nothing to do with the opponent,” explained Hlungwani.

“It is about things on our side of the court which we must improve.”

Dobson also alluded to the 15 penalties the Stormers conceded, plus two yellow cards.

“I don’t mind (conceding penalties), but foul play penalties like tackling a man in the air or whatever we did, those are frustrating,” the Stormers boss said.

“The silver lining to the dark cloud, I suppose, is that we have the opportunity to travel to Durban to set things right. There is an element that the bogey (of being unbeaten) is off our backs.”

The Sharks and Stormers are due to announce their teams on Friday.