There’s a new man in charge at the Sharks as Plumtree calls it quits

The Durban-based union have struggled for good results in recent times.

JP Pietersen is the new interim coach of the Sharks.

This after John Plumtree notified his bosses that he’d step away from his position as head coach after this Sunday’s Champions Cup match against Toulouse in France.

“This decision was not taken lightly. I have always been, and will always remain, a Sharks man through and through. My commitment to the jersey has been unwavering across my many years of service to the franchise.”

Plumtree returned to the Durban franchise two seasons ago after being away for several years, after initially being involved with the union in his early coaching days. He also played flank for the Sharks.

Before his return to Durban, Plumtree was an assistant coach with the All Blacks and also led the Hurricanes out of Wellington, New Zealand.

Results, however, have not been good in recent times, despite the owners in Durban spending millions in bringing some of South Africa’s best players into the set-up including Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, the Tshituka brothers Vincent and Emmanuel, Edwill van der Merwe, Bongi Mbonambi and a number of others.

The only trophy of significance that the Sharks have won in recent years has been the second-tier Challenge Cup.

The Sharks announced several weeks ago that they were restructuring their coaching set-up and that Plumtree would set aside at the end of the current season. He has now opted to move on from next week.

Former Bok wing and assistant coach JP Pietersen, who led the Currie Cup side this last season, will take over the head coaching role.

‘Best interests of the Sharks’

“This decision taken by Plum has been made in the best interests of the Sharks, with the long-term success and stability of the team at heart. The Sharks accept his decision with respect and gratitude, and we extend our sincere thanks for his contribution, leadership, and deep care for the badge,” said Sharks CEO Shaun Bryans.

“Plum has played an important role in guiding our squad through a challenging and evolving period, and his influence has been invaluable. He will remain part of our high-performance system, and will continue to contribute in a capacity that is still being finalised.”

Pietersen, who won the World Cup with the Boks in 2007, said: “The Sharks have shaped my entire rugby life and stepping into this role is both an honour and a responsibility I hold with deep respect.

“Plum has given so much to this union and to me personally, and we are all grateful for his leadership and the standards he has set. My focus now is to provide stability, clarity and to help this team express the best of who we are. We have a united group, a proud jersey and a community that believes in us, and I’m fully committed to guiding the boys through this transition period with energy and purpose.”