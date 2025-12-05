Bok lock Etzebeth to do some coaching at Sharks during lengthy ban

Departing Sharks coach John Plumtree said Eben Etzebeth was 'devastated' and 'very remorseful' about the incident that led to his ban.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will assist with the coaching of some junior and senior players at the Sharks, as well as do “some tasks”, during his 12-match ban.

The most-capped Springbok received his ban, reduced from 18 to 12 weeks, for gouging Welsh player Alex Mann’s eye during South Africa’s last Test match of the year in Cardiff last weekend.

The suspension rules him out of the Sharks’ four Champions Cup pool matches and eight United Rugby Championship fixtures over the next three months.

Head coach John Plumtree explained on Friday that the union has since de-registered Etzebeth from the Champions Cup, so that they can include another player in their 42-man squad. They will re-register him should they progress to the play-offs in April.

“It’s just an admin thing really,” Plumtree said, in a press conference where he also announced his own departure following their Sunday afternoon Champions Cup pool clash with Toulouse.

‘He’s very remorseful’

“Eben’s devastated. It’s a big blow for us. One of our star players, an important part of our tight five and also our leadership. It’s not ideal at all,” Plumtree said, adding that he had been in communication with the player currently away on a break.

“He’s very remorseful, obviously. He knows what an impact it can have on a club like ours.”

Plumtree said the Sharks will readdress the situation under interim coach JP Pietersen when they return to South Africa for home clashes against Saracens and the Bulls. But with Corné Rahl and Deon Slabbert out injured, it does not bode well in the lock department.

“They will hopefully become available by the end of December,” said Plumtree.

Marvin Orie and JJ Scheepers start against Toulouse with no recognised locks on the bench. Jason Jenkins and Emile van Heerden are available but are being rested for what Plumtree described as very important home matches in the coming weeks.

“He [Etzebeth] will come and do some coaching with our juniors. He’ll help out some of our seniors as well. He needs to be around. He’ll take a break now, obviously. He’s got a pretty young family, but we’ll get him doing some tasks for us which will help.”