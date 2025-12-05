Young Sharks team picked to take on mighty Toulouse

The Durban-based side have just a handful of Bok players in their team.

Nick Hatton will lead the Sharks against Toulouse in their Champions Cup opener on Sunday in France, with kick-off at 5.15pm.

The team will be without the majority of their recent Springbok tourists, including Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Grant Williams and Andre Esterhuizen. There is also still no Aphelele Fassi, who is injured, while Lukhanyo Am also sits this one out.

There will be debuts though for JJ Scheepers and Bathobele Hlekani in the starting line-up, and Cebo Dlamini and Jannes Potgieter off the bench.

‘In a good space’

Hatton said the match was an opportunity for the young players to show what they can do.

“The boys are hurting after last week’s loss (in the URC) and how the season has gone so far, but in saying that, we are really excited for this weekend. The mood in the camp is positive, we’re in a good space.

“It’s a massive challenge against Toulouse, we know what they bring to this competition, but it’s a challenge we’re all looking forward to and one we’ve been working hard towards.

“Our results haven’t been up to standard, but as a group there are no excuses and we are working hard to put the Sharks back where they deserve to be. We’re fighting as hard as we can as a group to turn this around and we have the ideal chance on Sunday to show that fight.

“We have 80 minutes to do our best, we have plans in place and we’re looking forward to going out there and giving our best.”

The most experienced players in the matchday squad are Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi and Marvin Orie, while Yaw Penxe, Jordan Hendrikse and Lee-Marvin Mazibuko have been around for a while as well.

Fez Mbatha and Jaden Hendrikse, on the bench, are the most experienced players among the replacements.

Sharks: Hakeem Kunene, Yaw Penxe, Le Roux Malan, Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Ross Braude, Nick Hatton (capt), Bathobele Hlekani, Matt Romao, Marvin Orie, JJ Scheepers, Mawande Mdanda, Eduan Swart, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Simphiwe Ngobese, Cebo Dlamini, Jannes Potgieter, Tinotenda Mavesere, Jaden Hendrikse, Jean Smith, Phikolomzi Sobahle