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OPINION: Springboks and Sharks feel the sting of artificial pitches

Picture of Nicholas Zaal

By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

26 October 2026

06:20 am

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World Rugby say they promote player welfare, but the ongoing issue of injuries on artificial pitches tells a different story.

André Esterhuizen injury Sharks v Cardiff

Springbok centre André Esterhuizen was injured in the first minute of the match at Arms Park. Picture: Kian Abdullah/Gallo Images

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In what proved to be an ill omen, Stephan Lewies spoke out against artificial pitches just days before the Sharks’ match against Cardiff at Arms Park over the weekend.

Adding his voice to the international debate, he referred to Pat Lam’s decision to leave key Bristol Bears players out of their Premiership clash against Saracens due to major welfare concerns at StoneX Stadium after several injuries there.

Lewies, who has played across Europe, said players roundly dislike the synthetic surfaces and wouldn’t play on them if they had the choice.

He said players even joke there should be an age limit for playing at such venues.

Sure enough, the Sharks – who brought their Springboks back into the fold for the crucial match in Wales – paid the price at Arms Park.

Four players suffered injuries, including Springbok centre André Esterhuizen, who captained the national side in their last Test.

Esterhuizen had to watch the game wearing a moonboot after his studs appeared to catch in the surface after the first aerial contest in the opening minute.

Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen injured in Sharks v Cardiff game
Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen was among four Sharks players injured in the first half at Arms Park. Picture: Kian Abdullah/Gallo Images

Boks suffer toll

One-Test Bok Jason Jenkins, former Junior Springbok Player of the Year and SA A star Jurenzo Julius, and another former SA U20 player, Phatu Ganyane, also joined the infirmary.

With Esterhuizen now racing to recover in time for the Springboks’ first of their final four Tests of the season in two weeks, the Sharks may wonder whether they should have rested their Springboks again.

He isn’t the only Springbok casualty of the weekend, though.

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Handré Pollard of the Bulls and Deon Fourie of the Stormers both suffered hamstring injuries during their respective games.

These, along with Embrose Papier’s ankle surgery, may prompt Rassie Erasmus to call up new players for the Turin Test against Italy in two weeks.

Especially as several Springboks look like they need a rest.

The Pollard and Fourie injuries occurred at home, on grass. But the issue remains: the prevalence of injuries on artificial surfaces should be a concern to World Rugby, which regularly alter rugby’s laws to improve player welfare.

The cost-effectiveness of synthetic surfaces in weather-affected European regions should surely come second.

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