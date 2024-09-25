Three players released from Bok squad to play in the URC this weekend

The Boks have sufficient cover in all positions should any injuries occur between now and Saturday's Test against Argentina in Mbombela.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has released three players to their local franchises after the Boks wrapped up their main training block for the week on Wednesday, before the Rugby Championship Test between South Africa and Argentina at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday.

Flanker Ben-Jason Dixon has returned to the Stormers while Johan Grobbelaar and Canan Moodie will now be available for the Bulls, ahead of the South African teams’ first matches in the new United Rugby Championship season.

The Boks will have Thursday off to rest and gear up mentally for Saturday’s decider, where the 2024 champions will be crowned, and will complete their on-field preparations on Friday at their captains run.

The Boks go into the game with 19 log points, followed by Argentina, who beat the world champions 29-28 in Santiago last weekend, while New Zealand and Australia are third and fourth in the standings, but out of the running to lift the title this year.

Domestic help

With sufficient cover in the squad should any injuries arise before Saturday’s match, Erasmus was comfortable to release the three players to the Bulls and Stormers respectively for the URC season openers against Edinburgh and Ospreys respectively.

The Bulls face Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday (3pm), while Dixon will link up with the Stormers in Wales, where they will line up against Ospreys in Bridgend (8.35pm).

“It would have been great for the players to remain with us and attend Saturday’s game in Nelspruit after their contributions to our Rugby Championship campaign, and it would have been special for them if we tick the necessary boxes to win the tournament, but it’s important to do our bit to assist the domestic franchises in their URC campaigns,” said Erasmus.

“They have big games lined up, and every point in the competition counts, so we have no doubt the players will add immense value to their teams.”

South Africa’s two other URC teams, the Lions and Sharks, meanwhile are up against Ulster at home (12.55pm) and Connacht away (8.35pm) respectively this Saturday.