Top Currie Cup try-scorer Don fit and ready to rumble again for Cavaliers

The speedy winger has run in seven tries in just four matches, including a hattrick against the Griquas and a double against the Lions.

Rising Blitzboks star and current top Currie Cup try-scorer Donavan Don is back from injury and ready to rumble for the Boland Cavaliers, when they take on the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

The 23-year-old outside back, who is on loan to the union from the Blitzboks, has been in scintillating form this season, scoring seven tries in four games, but missed last weekend’s win over the Pumas with an injury niggle.

Having scored in every match he has played in so far, Don will hope to get back to try scoring ways as the Cavaliers look to secure a place in the competition semifinals, which they will do with a win over the Sharks.

“I am feeling good and strong. I will hopefully have another opportunity to play this weekend. But I am fully recovered, back in training with the boys and I am really excited for the match,” said Don.

“The skills I have picked up playing Sevens are really helping me now in the 15s game. But I am not going to lie, if it wasn’t for the players around me, putting in the hard work and making space on the outside, I wouldn’t be in this position as the top try scorer currently.

“It’s a team effort. So I have to thank the guys and coaches for backing me and giving me this opportunity to show what I can do.”

Stunning return

It has been a stunning return to the top flight for the Cavaliers, for the first time since 2016, and they currently sit second after winning four of their five pool matches, level on points with the table topping Cheetahs, but behind on points difference.

In the final two pool rounds they face the two teams at the bottom of the table, the Sharks who are second from bottom with just one win, and Western Province who are bottom and have yet to win, but both games are away from home so they will have to be wary not to slip up.

“It is very positive in the group. At the start we didn’t know how well we would do. So to be sitting second on the log after five rounds is great. There is a lot of belief in the team that we can go all the way, we just have to keep sticking to the basics, do our jobs and keep the focus on ourselves,” said Don.

“We are confident, but we aren’t taking them for granted. We know they have been playing young teams, who don’t have the same experience as a lot of the guys playing for us.

“But they are obviously talented, their coaches are backing them and they have the skills to cause us problems. So we won’t take them for granted, we just have to focus on ourselves and stick to our gameplan.

“Our main focus now is to try and finish on top of the log so that we can have a home semi and a home final if we get there. We know we need to win these next two games to give us the best chance of doing that.”