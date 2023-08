Some massive choices need to be made as the Springbok management prepare to name their final 33-man squad that will attempt to defend their World Cup title in September and October. The Boks have now played four matches so far this season, three in the Rugby Championship and their first World Cup warm-up match against Argentina this past Saturday with differing results as they beat Australia 43-12, lost to the All Blacks 35-20 and then beat Los Pumas 22-21 and 24-13. ALSO READ: Lukhanyo Am injury worry after Boks beat Argentina in Buenos Aires Over these games the team management...

Over these games the team management has given their entire squad a run, which has stunted the side from gaining any momentum so far due to the massive amount of changes made every game, but it has given a number of fringe players a chance to put their hands up for selection.

A tough choice will need to be made between whether to take Marvin Orie or Jean Kleyn along to the showpiece event along with the obvious lock picks of Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and RG Snyman.

Kleyn seemed to have the inside track as a number four lock and having put in two strong performances against the Wallabies and Argentina, but Orie has been possibly even more impressive in his three showings .

The third hooker berth is also a big talking point and after Deon Fourie’s superb performance against Argentina, in the loose, the Bok management may be leaning towards taking him ahead of Joseph Dweba.

Questions swirling

Questions had been swirling around whether Canan Moodie would make the squad due to a stacked department of outside backs, but his man of the match showing against Argentina should have ended any discussions around that.

A question mark is hanging over the head of Makazole Mapimpi, but he should also be able to squeeze into the final squad.

What will be worrying the selectors however is the injuries to four key players in Siya Kolisi, Handre Pollard, Ox Nche and Lukhanyo Am.

Coach Jacques Nienaber admitted he was happy taking Kolisi and Pollard into the World Cup cold, and they are expected to be named in the squad despite the risks entailed, while Nche was expected to recover in time for the tournament.

But the extent of the injury to Am, who was replaced at halftime against Argentina after his knee was injured in a tackle, will be a big worry as he is one of the key senior components in the Bok backline.

What will mitigate these worries to an extent is that the Boks will be naming an additional five players who will be traveling main squad, and they will be providing injury cover for the event.

This will give the Boks wiggle room to select the players despite their injury concerns and should they not make a sufficient recovery they will have players on hand who can slot straight into the squad.