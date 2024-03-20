Rugby World Cup trophy tour continues: Catch the Boks at these venues

A select few World Cup winners will be part of the tour in the Gqeberha region this Saturday.

The second phase of the Springboks’ trophy tour gets under way this weekend. Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

Selected members of the Springboks‘ Rugby World Cup winning squad from 2023 will take the Webb Ellis Cup on a trip through the Nelson Mandela Bay area on Saturday, as the nationwide ‘trophy blitz’ tour continues following the team’s stop-over in the bigger cities at the end of last year.

The Boks beat the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris last November to win a fourth title — to go with the wins in 1995, 2007 and 2019.

Thousands of Bok fans lined the streets late last year in Pretoria, Joburg, Cape Town and Durban as the victorious team showed off the Webb Ellis Cup and interacted with supporters.

The second phase of the “Trophy Blitz” tour now takes centre stage.

‘As far and wide as possible’

“After last year’s initial tour, we promised to visit other areas in South Africa and we’re looking forward to starting in the Eastern Cape on Saturday,” said Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby.

“Planning was complicated by player availability and an already packed rugby schedule, but we believe we have put together a plan that will ensure the Webb Ellis Cup goes as far and wide as possible while it’s still in our possession.

“It’s fitting that we will be kicking off in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend, as that is the area that has produced our head coach and captain, Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi.

“For these legs of the tour, we will be utilising a bakkie which will allow supporters to get even closer to their heroes and the coveted trophy they worked so hard to bring back to South Africa.

“With these stops, we will be aiming to drive through the main streets of cities and towns, visit townships and malls, and where possible, attend a match in the new SA Cup competition.”

Starting at 9am on Saturday at the corner of the R75 and Johnson Road in Zwide township – the birthplace of Kolisi – the tour will move on to Gelvandale and the City Hall, then to Greenacres Mall before it will head towards Isaac Wolfson Stadium in KwaZakhele for the SA Cup opening round match between Eastern Province and the Valke, which kicks off at 3pm.

For specific route information, visit www.springboks.rugby.