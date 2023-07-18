Tough decisions for Springboks ahead of Argentina Test

By Ross Roche

The Springboks face a number of selection dilemmas as they prepare for their final Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Ellis Park next weekend.

After picking up a fantastic win and disappointing loss against the Wallabies and All Blacks respectively, the Boks will be desperate to finish the competition on a high.

However, they have to balance that with deciding whether to give some of their squad members a run that haven’t had a shot in the competition yet, or whether to back their strongest side and start building momentum towards the Rugby World Cup.

Following next weekend’s game the Boks have one more match, a warm-up game against the same opponents in Buenos Aires a week later, in which they can test out combinations before they name their World Cup squad.

Game time

Will they want to give players such as scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez, eighthman Evan Roos and outside centre Jesse Kriel a run, considering none of them have received any game time over the first two matches of the season?

Or will they be giving other players a shot who are still on the fence for World Cup squad selection, such as hooker Joseph Dweba, inside centre Andre Esterhuizen , locks Marvin Orie and Jean Kleyn, and flank Marco van Staden?

The Springboks should already know who their preferred squad is to take to the World Cup and they should probably be looking at getting their frontline players battle ready for the showpiece event.

Giving players a chance if they aren’t in line to make the squad doesn’t make sense and only those that have an opportunity to get in should be given a go if the Bok management is in need of seeing more from those players.

Main focus

But the main focus should be on getting their key players game ready, and giving them a good run over their final four games before the competition will be important in building up some much needed momentum.

Hopefully Manie Libbok will get another run at flyhalf, as with Handre Pollard’s injury worries it is important to have a good back up, while Damian Willemse should be given a run in his more preferred position of fullback.

Kurt-Lee Arendse’s form is too good to ignore and he should be given a run on the wing in place of the struggling Makazole Mapimpi, who might have to play a supporting role at the World Cup due to his uncertain form.

Malcolm Marx also needs to be given a start and the Springbok team management must think really hard about making him a regular starter and letting him play the most minutes as he is arguably the best hooker in world rugby.