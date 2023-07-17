World Cup squad: Are these Boks the chosen 33 to go to France?

By Ross Roche

Two matches into a massive international season and the Springboks seem to have more questions than answers ahead of their final pool match of the Rugby Championship against Argentina at Ellis Park next weekend.

The Boks have just two games left before they name their World Cup squad that will attempt to defend their title in France over September and October.

Both of those games are against Los Pumas, with the second being held in Buenos Aires as one of their three warm-up matches ahead of the showpiece event.

The current Bok squad of 43 players will be cut to 33 just three days after the clash in Argentina, with that group then going on to face Wales at the Principality Stadium and the All Blacks at Twickenham in their final two warm-up games.

But after a thumping win over the Wallabies by a Bok team featuring a number of fringe players, and a heavy defeat against the All Blacks featuring what was basically their first team, it has muddied the water a bit in terms of who will now go to the World Cup.

Players to be cut

Some players are expected to be easily left out, with flyhalf Elton Jantjies and prop Gerhard Steenekamp arguably the first to be dropped as they were brought in solely as injury cover and if those injuries are sorted out they will not be needed in France.

A few interesting decisions will then have to be made on the other eight players that will be dropped from the squad.

Should Ox Nche recover in time from his pectoral muscle injury another prop will need to be dropped, and it will probably be Thomas du Toit as Trevor Nyakane’s versatility of playing on both sides of the scrum would probably give him the edge between them.

The Boks will then need to decide if they will take three hookers to the World Cup, or if Joseph Dweba will be left out and utility forward Deon Fourie entrusted with the ‘third hooker’ duties.

The versatile Deon Fourie might sneak into the Boks’ World Cup squad. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Jean Kleyn’s top showing against the Wallabies means he is in the mix due to the fact he is primarily a number four lock that can cover five, and he may sneak in ahead of Marvin Orie, which would be extremely unfortunate for him as he has been solid.

There will also be cuts among the loosies and utility forwards and despite Evan Roos being one of the next big Boks, he will likely miss out along with Jean-Luc du Preez and Marco van Staden, who’s brilliant performance against the Wallabies may not be enough to see him make the final squad.

Captain Siya Kolisi is expected to be passed fit for the World Cup squad, but if an unforeseen problem occurs with his rehab then Van Staden could step back in.

Hotly contested

Scrumhalf is another hotly contested department, with Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse and Cobus Reinach the probable picks to go.

Herschel Jantjies will likely be the one to miss out, but it will be interesting to see if Grant Williams, who has enjoyed two top cameos this season, will sneak in as a utility back.

If Williams doesn’t make it, that would leave the squad with 33 players, but if he does the backline would need to cut one more player.

Flyhalf is pretty straightforward as long as Handre Pollard is fit, and he will go along with Damian Willemse and possibly Manie Libbok, too.

One of the centres or outside backs would need to drop out then, which would probably unfortunately see Andre Esterhuizen dropped despite his monstrous performance against the Wallabies as his lack of versatility would count against him.

Likely Springbok World Cup Squad:

Props: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn

Loose Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese

Utility Forwards: Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard, Damian Willemse

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel

Outside Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse , Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie