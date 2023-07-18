Record stat shows true value of Bok playmaker Willie le Roux

By sarugbymag

A key statistic has shown why Willie le Roux is invaluable for the Springboks, amid calls for the veteran fullback to be dropped after the defeat to the All Blacks on Saturday.

Despite setting up Cheslin Kolbe for a try against New Zealand, Le Roux was among those lambasted after the Boks lost in the Rugby Championship at Mount Smart Stadium.

He started at the back with Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, and Damian Willemse at flyhalf, as the South Africans struggled to cope with the Kiwis’ aerial assault, notably inside the first 15 minutes.

The World Cup winner also missed several tackles, including one on blindside flank Shannon Frizell before he dotted down.

Record statistic

However, according to Opta stats, Le Roux’s floated ball to put Kolbe away for a diving finish in the corner was his 45th try assist for his country, and the most by a Bok.

Only three Tier One players – Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith and Conor Murray – have done better since Le Roux made his Test debut in 2013.

ALSO READ: Tough decisions for Springboks ahead of Argentina Test

It was no surprise that Le Roux ran the Bok attack from first receiver against the All Blacks, allowing Willemse to drift wider, a combination that proved successful when No 10 Handre Pollard was ruled out of the 2022 Rugby Championship.

Currently the most experienced back in the Bok squad, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber are unlikely to drop Le Roux for the Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Johannesburg on 29 July.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story please click here.