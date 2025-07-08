U18 Craven Week day two results: WP thrash Boland

There were good wins for Western Province and the Sharks on day two of this year's Craven Week being held in Middelburg.

Albert Lourens of WP runs with the ball against Boland on Tuesday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Western Province beat neighbours Boland while the Sharks got the better of Eastern Province on day two of this year’s Craven Week tournament, being played in Middelburg, on Tuesday.

A total of 39 tries were scored over the course of the four matches on day two, with 14 of those coming in the Western Cape derby.

In the two other matches on the day, the Leopards and Valke drew 29-all while Border got the better of Griquas.

In the main game of the day, Western Province were way too good for Boland, beating them handsomely 80-18.

No 8 Quintin Potgieter scored a hat-trick for Province, while flyhalf Ethan van Biljon contributed 15 points.

The action will continue at Hoërskool Middelburg on Wednesday, with the Limpopo Blue Bulls taking on the Griffons in the first fixture. The Golden Lions and South Western Districts, who claimed impressive wins against the Blue Bulls and Free State respectively on day one, will meet in the final clash of the day.

Craven Week day two results (Tuesday, 8 July):

Leopards 29 (12) v Valke 29 (19)

Border 36 (17) v Griquas 17 (10)

Sharks (13) Eastern Province 10 (3)

Western Province 80 (40) Boland 18 (6)

Craven Week day three fixtures (Wednesday, 9 July):

10am: Limpopo Blue Bulls v Griffons

11.30am: Western Province XV v Pumas

1pm: Free State v Blue Bulls

2.30pm: Golden Lions v SWD