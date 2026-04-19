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WATCH: Major Joburg highway closed after gas tanker catches alight

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By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

3 minute read

19 April 2026

11:08 am

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Heading to the south of Johannesburg? You may want to use these detours.

A gas tanker caught fire after being hit by a car on the N12.

A gas tanker caught fire after being hit by a car on the N12. Picture: JMPD

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At least one person has died after an LPG gas tanker caught alight on the N12 near the Comaro Road off-ramp in southern Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

A light motor vehicle reportedly collided with the stationary truck in the early hours, trapping and killing the driver of the vehicle. The truck driver escaped uninjured.

The crash shut down the highway in both directions for several hours.

Emergency services on the scene declared it highly hazardous due to the risk of explosion.

“We have contained the fire. We’re cooling down the gas tanker. So while we cool down, we are also waiting to reduce the pressure in the gas of the tank,” The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson, Kagiso Phasha, said.

A purported video of the aftermath of the collision showed the truck blaze, in front of a hollowed-out vehicle.

WATCH: The truck on fire

What roads to use instead

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and detour using the following routes:

  • N12 Westbound (Heading toward Soweto): Traffic will be diverted at the R59 Reading Interchange.
  • N12 Eastbound (Heading toward Alberton): Traffic will be diverted at Kliprivier Drive.
  • M1 North/South via the Booysens area.
  • R59 through Alberton.
  • Kliprivier Drive as a local bypass through the Southern Suburbs

This is a developing story

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