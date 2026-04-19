Suspended Mpumalanga commissioner alleges political, business interference in policing

The suspended Mpumalanga top cop said she attempted to reach out to the powers that be to voice her frustrations, and the media briefing was her last resort.

Suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Daphney Manamela has made several allegations against her colleagues and her boss, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Manamela held a media briefing on Sunday, in which she alleged that politicians and businesspeople have captured policing in the province, resulting in the illegal movement of dockets and bribery of police officers. She alleged that police officers in the province interfere in investigations into political killings, manipulation of the docket management system, illegal mining, extortion and human trafficking.

“We have been on a public trial for a period of more than two years, embarrassed, humiliated, undermined, victimised and accused by some of our colleagues and journalists with unsubstantiated and unverified information based on lies,” said Manamela.

“Our dignity has been tainted as we touched and pressed the buttons that were never touched or pressed. We are prepared to stand by our words and face the consequences of being dismissed from the service, if need be.”

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Manamela said on 13 December 2025, the South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga hosted the Excellence Awards, and Saps members were awarded home appliances worth R25 000 each.

“It is not established where the money was sourced,” she said.

Manamela further alleged that in February last year, a police officer confessed to receiving R5 million in a bribe, which was also shared with top cops to ensure she never returns to work. Her return to work would result in the cases being reopened, she claimed. These include the fraud and corruption cases involving the construction of the Mbombela stadium.

“I was suspended by General Masemola for enforcing discipline, despite the fact that I made him aware of my frustrations,” she alleged.

Saps responds to Manamela

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the Saps followed the media briefing and that all the allegations cannot be ignored.

“Any allegations of misconduct, wrongdoing, interference with a criminal or political or any organisational failure are treated by the Saps with the utmost seriousness, irrespective of the rank or position of those involved,” Mathe told the SABC.

“The matters raised must be subjected to the appropriate investigative processes, because firstly, we must establish the facts. We can only elaborate further or state a way forward once we are in possession of the detailed dossier by the general.

“Independent oversight bodies will be used by the SAPS to ensure impartiality and public confidence in the process. We have noted the allegations made, but we need to get a hold of the detailed dossier to move forward.”

Mathe said Manamela would be called in for consultation processes to establish the facts.

“If there’s any wrongdoing, then decisive actions must be taken against those who are accused of wrongdoing.”

Mathe further dismissed the allegations that Masemola suspended Manamela for the reasons she mentioned.

“I don’t think that the narrative is true, but it remains a matter between the employer and the employee. I think General Manamela is aware of why she was suspended. It is not what she is alluding to, and I wouldn’t want to get into the merits of that particular case, because she currently faces the board on her fitness to hold office.”

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