Springboks seek clarity around breakdown decisions — Jaco Peyper

The Springboks are seeking clarity on decisions at the breakdown, after the team were dominated by Italy in that department in the first Test.

Springbok laws and discipline advisor Jaco Peyper says that they are seeking clarity from World Rugby’s refereeing team on their breakdown interpretation ahead of the second Test against Italy this coming weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok laws and discipline advisor Jaco Peyper revealed that the Boks have approached World Rugby’s refereeing department for clarity on certain decisions around the breakdown, ahead of the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday.

During the 42-24 win in the first Test at Loftus over the past weekend, the Boks were completely dominated in that facet of the game, with Italy notably flooding the breakdown with players at every opportunity, which saw the hosts struggling to secure quick front foot ball to get their attack going.

Peyper explained that they had requested some feedback from the past weekend’s refereeing team, that was led by Scotland’s Hollie Davidson, and said that they expected to receive a response, which would allow them to better prepare for the coming match.

Important feedback

“First of all, we as the Springboks believe that Hollie and the whole team here are really good referees and have a great work ethic. They are people you can give feedback to, and get feedback from them. World Rugby encourages this,” said Peyper.

“But we certainly had a few questions after last week’s game. Let’s call it an alignment exercise. We want to align ourselves with them so we can align our plan and the execution of it. We are sure that they will give us honest feedback, so we know how to adjust going into this weekend.”

Peyper expanded that the onus was more on them than the referees to fix up any “grey areas” of their game, to make sure that they are on the right side of the decisions when it comes to match time.

“In rugby when your carry is dominant and your tackle is dominant the little bit of grey area sits with you. So on our side we need to fix that up and make sure that we are showing the referee a clear picture, and not allow for too much interpretation,” explained Peyper.

“Italy had a clear plan and they are really well coached. So we need understand if we have to adjust to one or two things, and if we have to we will. That is a positive for us.

“I am not bagging anyone. This is an environment where we all continuously learn from each other to produce a better product. So we will decide how to respond depending on the feedback we get from them.”

Improved performance

Overall the Boks will be aiming for a much improved showing from what they put out in the first Test, with them eager to build up some momentum heading into the rest of the season, and Peyper said that they had thoroughly analysed where they went wrong and were working hard on improving.

“The coaches always sit down and look at whether we planned well enough and if our execution was good enough, and we did that today (on Monday),” said Peyper.

“We are facing a passionate and well-coached Italian team, and we need to be up for the game and work hard this week to deliver on our standards.”

“We are a proud team, and that’s why we were frustrated (at the previous performance). There were too many individual errors, and if those stack up, it mounts up through the game.”