Mark Alexander to lead Saru for third term

There will, however, be a few new faces on the executive from May.

Mark Alexander will continue in his role as president of the South African Rugby Union (Saru) after being the only candidate to win a nomination when the deadline for the next four year term closed on Monday.

Alexander has been involved in the Saru leadership since 2016. He first took on the role as interim president following the resignation of then incumbent, Oregan Hoskins, in 2016 and was nominated by representatives of 11 of Saru’s member unions.

He will formally begin his third and final full term at the Annual General Meeting in Cape Town on 14 May.

Meanwhile eight nominations were received for the two open positions on the Saru Executive Council.

The current holders of the roles, Hennie Baartman and Randall September, are standing for election for a second term but are opposed (in alphabetical order) by Zuko Badli (nominated by Border), Zelda Freitag (Mpumalanga), Mimi Tau (Blue Bulls), Mpho Sekulisa (Free State), Ryno Opperman (Free State), and Tania Vermaak (Eastern Province).

It is a requirement of the Saru constitution that at least one of the two members to secure election is a woman.