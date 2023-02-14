URC back with a bang with Highveld double header this weekend

Ross Roche

The United Rugby Championship (URC) returns from a two week break with an exciting Highveld double header, as the Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park and the Bulls welcome the Stormers to Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

The URC is effectively entering the business end of the competition, and this weekend’s clashes are important for all four South African franchises.

The Stormers will be eager to solidify their spot at the top of the South African conference, and second place on the URC log, while the Bulls will be desperate to stay in the top four of the URC.

The Lions and Sharks match is even more important as both sides are fighting for a place in the top eight of the URC.

A loss for the 13th placed Lions would most likely end any chance of them making the competition play-offs, while the Sharks, who are in eighth place, will be making their end of season run in a tough one if they don’t pick up a win.

Massive rivalry

The Stormers and Bulls will resume their massive rivalry, that has become the most anticipated local derby on the rugby calendar.

The Stormers have enjoyed a great run of form over the Bulls in the URC, with four wins in a row, and they will be keen to extend that run, while the Bulls will be desperate to break that streak and will hope that their home support on the Highveld can inspire them on Saturday.

The Lions have a great chance to break a terrible losing streak against South African teams in their game against the unconvincing Sharks.

The Lions have lost their last nine games against local sides and will not want to go into double figures, so will be targeting this weekend’s match.

The hosts have also lost their last four URC games, which were all away, on the trot and will hope that a return to home comforts on the Highveld will help them get back to winning ways.

The Sharks’ struggles without their Springbok stars continued in their last match as they were comfortably beaten at home by the Stormers, and they will be eager to make a statement without their national players against the Lions.