Confirmed: Sean Everitt to work with Bulls in Currie Cup

Sports Reporter

Former Sharks coach Sean Everitt has joined the Bulls on a short-term contract.

Everitt was relieved of his duties in Durban a few months ago, allowing Neil Powell, the former Blitzboks coach, to take over — as team head coach and director of rugby.

The Bulls said in a statement on Thursday Everitt would “form part of the set-up that will help steer the Bulls through the 2023 edition of the Currie Cup.”

Everitt’s contract will run from mid-February until the conclusion of the 2023 Currie Cup competition.

Coaching since 2008

The 53-year-old arrives at the capital having established himself as one of the leading modern coaches in the country, having enjoyed a successful coaching career that began in 2008.

The Dundee High School alumni brings with him extensive experience across the Currie Cup and Super Rugby formats, respectively.

Bulls Chief Executive Officer Edgar Rathbone said that Everitt is a proven winner, with a track record that speaks for itself.

Currie Cup

“We are always looking to have the best rugby minds come on board, to help us advance the objectives of our franchise,” said Rathbone.

“Sean brings with him a lot of rugby IP and presents us with the opportunity to have an outside perspective.

“He has been impressive throughout his career, growing rugby champions that have gone on to entertain the rugby community for many seasons. His appointment is also our way of reinforcing our commitment to the Currie Cup and how well we want to continue doing in this competition.”

Rathbone added: “We are delighted to welcome Sean to Loftus and hope that he will enjoy his time with us. We are confident that the team he joins will collectively come together to bring more domestic success.”