Is Manie Libbok about to follow Siya Kolisi to France?

The Stormers could be tempted into allowing Manie Libbok to move to France if the deal involves a player swap, while the United Rugby Championship title holders are searching for a replacement for Steven Kitshoff.

Speculation emerged last month that, in the wake of Siya Kolisi’s record-breaking move to Racing 92, the French giants were also in the market to sign Springbok and Stormers flyhalf Libbok.

Player swap

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Stormers coach John Dobson is eager to extend the 25-year-old playmaker’s current contract to 2027.

However, SARugbymag.co.za understands that Racing are hoping to sweeten the deal by offering the Stormers a player in return.

The player in question is understood to be Warrick Gelant, who only joined Racing from the Stormers at the end of last season.

Willemse at 10

Gelant was a major part of the Stormers’ charge towards the inaugural URC title, but has struggled for consistent game time since moving to France.

A return to Cape Town for Gelant would presumably see Damian Willemse shift to cover flyhalf, while the Stormers also have youngsters Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Kade Wolhuter, as well as the experience of Jean-Luc du Plessis in the position.

Replacement for Kitshoff

Meanwhile, the Stormers are also continuing to search for a replacement for outgoing captain Kitshoff, who will be joining Ulster at the end of the season.

It is understood that Lions loosehead prop Sti Sithole is seen as an ideal candidate to boost the Cape side’s depth in the position.

The 29-year-old Durban-born player came through the Western Province youth ranks and made his professional debut for the Stormers in 2014, before joining the Lions in 2017 after a short stint with the Southern Kings.

