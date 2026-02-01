URC wrap: Bulls and Sharks climb table, Stormers drop to third

The Bulls resecured a play-off spot while the Sharks climbed to ninth, following their respective wins over the Lions and Stormers.

The Bulls and Sharks emerged as the big winners from this weekend’s two United Rugby Championship (URC) local derbies, beating the Lions and Stormers respectively to climb the table.

Despite slipping out of the top eight after other results went against them, the Sharks’ rise from 11th to ninth still marks clear progress. They are now on a three-match winning streak and have claimed five victories in seven games under interim coach JP Pietersen.

They have also made it two from two against the Stormers, handing the Cape Town side their only defeats of the campaign so far.

Sharks down Stormers again

After their 30–19 win in Cape Town, the Sharks were tested far more by an improved Stormers outfit, particularly in the set-pieces. However, they won the return fixture 36–24 at Kings Park thanks to a stellar kicking game that pinned the visitors in their own half and created chances from contestables.

The Stormers slipped from second to third on the log, eight points behind Glasgow and four adrift of Leinster, although both teams have played an extra match.

As was the case in the first fixture against the Sharks, discipline proved costly. The Stormers picked up two more yellow cards, both of which were punished by the Sharks. They also struggled to fire in attack, with their biggest lapse coming in defence late in the game.

With the contest still tight after 71 minutes, Sharks wing Jaco Williams chased a kick into the Stormers’ in-goal area. Fullback Warrick Gelant appeared to have it covered, but was lax in grounding the ball as Williams closed in. The winger dived to ground it with one hand, and the TMO ruled Gelant had not applied sufficient pressure, awarding Williams an opportunistic try that put the Sharks 10 points clear. It proved decisive, with the Stormers held up just before full-time.

“It was an aimless chase,” Pietersen said. “You don’t need to chase that. To get a try from it showed what it means to the group and how much we care for each other.”

Bulls centre Harold Vorster made some great runs, and scored two tries against the Lions at Ellis Park. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Bulls thrash Lions in one-sided derby

The other URC derby was far more straightforward. The Lions failed to replicate their 43–33 win over the Bulls at Loftus in November, delivering a disappointing performance in the return fixture at Ellis Park.

They squandered opportunities and defended poorly, conceding eight tries in a 52–17 defeat that left home supporters frustrated.

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard was below par early on but grew into the contest, finishing with 15 points from a try and five conversions as the Bulls cruised to their third consecutive away win. The victory lifted them from ninth to seventh, while the Lions slipped from seventh to 10th.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann praised scrumhalf Embrose Papier’s “spot-on” kicking and applauded several players who stepped in, including Harold Vorster and Stravino Jacobs.

“They’re making selection difficult now,” Ackermann said. “Credit to those players who stood up.”

The teams now head into a break in the URC, with the Lions next hosting the Sharks on 21 February. On 28 February, the Bulls host the Sharks and the Lions host the Stormers.