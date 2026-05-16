URC result: Bulls beat Benetton to confirm home quarter-final

The Bulls scored seven tries to Benetton's three, allowing them to hold onto their place in the top four after the URC's final round before play-offs.

An improved second-half performance ensured the Bulls beat Benetton 45-19 at Loftus on Saturday to finish their URC run-in to the play-offs with six wins in a row.

The Bonus-point victory lifted the Bulls to third on the United Rugby Championship table after 12 wins, before Leinster’s home match against Ospreys.

Should Leinster win, as is expected, the Bulls will finish the league phase in fourth. That means the Bulls will host a quarter-final on 30 May.

The Bulls started strong, and scored four tries in the first half to lead 26-12 at the break. But the Italians controlled possession for long stretches of the game, and the Bulls had to make the most of the few opportunities they had.

Benetton trailed by 26-19 at one point before the Bulls found momentum again and scored three more tries in the second half to record their sixth straight win over the Italian side.

Bulls start strong

The Bulls wasted no time putting points on the scoreboard, Sergeal Petersen grounding in the fourth minute after a Canan Moodie line break.

They won a scrum penalty but then threw a skew lineout. In their next opportunity, however, Willie le Roux darted through a gap to score under the posts following a lineout in the 13th minute.

Benetton got one back with an overlap try following a lineout. Louis Lynagh dotted down to make it 14-5 after 19 minutes.

The Italians maintained possession for an extended period in the first half, but the Bulls finally scored from a maul in the 29th minute, Johan Grobbelaar grounding.

Benetton scrumhalf Alessandro Garbisi earned a yellow card before tries by Ruan Nortjé and Embrose Papier were disallowed for knock-ons. But the Bulls finally got their bonus-point try when Cobus Wiese crashed over following a scrum in the 38th minute.

But Rhyno Smith had time to score for Benetton in the 40th minute after a kick bounced favourably for him. His conversion made it 26-12 to the Bulls at the break.

Benetton make Bulls work for the win

Lynagh dashed through to score Benetton’s third try early in the second half, reducing the deficit to seven points.

The Bulls’ persistence paid off when Petersen scored his second try after darting between defenders. Mpilo Gumede extended the lead scoring from a drive. Pollard’s conversion made it 40-19 after 63 minutes.

Nortjé finally earned a legitimate score when he crashed over five minutes from time.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Sergeal Petersen (2), Willie le Roux, Johan Grobbelaar, Cobus Wiese, Mpilo Gumede, Ruan Nortjé. Conversions – Handré Pollard 5/7.

Benetton: Tries – Louis Lynagh (2), Rhyno Smith. Conversions – Alessandro Garbisi 0/1, Rhyno Smith 2/2.