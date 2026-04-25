Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

URC result: Lions beat Connacht to take another step towards quarter-finals

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

25 April 2026

06:06 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Joburg-based side still have two regular season games remaining, against Leinster and Munster in Ireland.

Lions and Connacht rugby players

The Lions and Connacht were involved in a thrilling URC match at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Lions recorded their sixth straight win at Ellis Park on Saturday to beat Connacht 33-21 and take a big step towards qualifying for the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals for the first time.

The Lions still have two regular season matches remaining, against Leinster and Munster in Ireland, before the knockout games get underway.

Ellis Park has become a fortress for Ivan van Rooyen’s team of late, with the Lions losing only once at their home ground over the URC season – to the Bulls in the early part of the season.

While the Lions are just about certain of their place in the last eight, if things go their way they could even finish inside the top four and host a quarter-final game. Van Rooyen’s team have 53 log points and are in third position, ahead of a few remaining games this weekend.

The Lions scored five tries to Connacht’s three in an exciting match which Connacht will feel they should have got more from. They dominated the possession and territory stats for long periods. especially in the first half, but found it hard to finish off. The Lions’ defence though was excellent.

Angelo Davids, Henco van Wyk (2), Siba Mahashe and Erich Cronje scored tries for the Lions, with Chris Smith converting four. They led 21-0 at half-time.

Matthew Devine scored two tries for Connacht, with the other coming from Paul Boyle.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Lions rugby team United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Lesufi says claims at Madlanga commission that he demanded police dockets are ‘baffling’
News IEC is a ‘victim’ of lack of trust in South Africa’s government
Politics Unlawful entry? Zille’s Johannesburg Metro Centre raid questioned [VIDEO]
Politics Coalition options narrow for DA as Zille rules out ANC, EFF, MK party
South Africa Gauteng hip surgery wait list stretches to ten years

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News