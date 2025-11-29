Loftus showdown: Lions hunting just a second win against Bulls in URC

Lions captain Francke Horn believes they have what it takes to upset the odds and get another URC win over the Bulls at Loftus.

The Lions will be gunning for just their second win over the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC), when the two Highveld rivals collide in a mouthwatering Jukskei derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

In eight games over the competition so far the Bulls have triumphed seven times, and the Lions just once, but funnily enough the Johannesburg side seem to play their best rugby in Pretoria.

In their four home matches at Ellis Park, the Lions have lost 34-10 (2021-22), 31-15 (2022-23), 25-10 (2023-24), and 35-22 last season.

Loftus results

But at Loftus the scores have been much closer, with the Lions losing 21-13 in the 2021-22 season, before picking up their only win, 29-25, in their 2022-23 campaign.

They almost followed that up with back-to-back Loftus wins, going down 30-28 in 2023-24, after flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse missed a long range penalty after the fulltime hooter to win the match, while last season they lost 31-19.

The Lions thus know they have what it takes to triumph at the Bulls fortress, and captain Francke Horn believes his charges can come away from the Capital with a big win this weekend.

“We have come close (to beating the Bulls), especially at Loftus (a couple of times) before, and got our only win so far against them there,” said Lions captain Francke Horn this week.

“So we have reviewed those matches and we saw where the opportunities went astray and where we could’ve clinched the result. It is about Gauteng bragging rights. You get two chances, and you want to take them both.

“Preparation has gone well, and our mindset is where it should be, but I have no doubt that the Bulls did the same during the (international) break. It will be a cracker and a big physical game, and everyone in the team is up for it.”

Missing Springboks

Both teams will be missing some Springbok stars for the big match, with the Lions without big prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and nippy scrumhalf Morné van den Berg.

The Bulls have more out, with Canan Moodie, Johan Grobbelaar, Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortjé, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Marco van Staden all still with the Boks, while Kurt-Lee Arendse is out with concussion and Jan-Hendrik Wessels is still suspended.

Horn said he doesn’t see the Bulls as a weakened team and said that they have more than enough depth to cover for their missing stars.

“You can look at it (as having a better chance with the Bulls missing some of their Boks), but if you look at their squad, they possess quality players who have played all over the world,” said Horn.

“Some of them also have international experience and played quite a few games leading up to this weekend. I won’t say they’re a weaker team. They would’ve also prepared well the last three weeks on what they want to do and how they want to execute.

“From our side we are focussed on how we’re going to stop their onslaught and what we want to force upon them. It’s a big game that we desperately want to win, and from their perspective, they will want to do the same.”