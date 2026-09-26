Bulls out to extend perfect record against Zebre

The Bulls have never beaten Zebre by less than 25 points - that margin held by their last away game (54-29 in 2023).

The Bulls may have won all five of their previous matches against Zebre Parma, but they will not underestimate their Italian opponents come their opening United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.

The teams meet at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi (kick-off 6.30pm) at the start of a new season after Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said his team have reset and done what they can to hopefully get over the line this time, following four URC final defeats in five years.

Bulls zip up for Zebre

A host of new signings bolster the Pretoria union after the departure of star Springboks Ruan Nortjé, Wilco Louw and Kurt-Lee Arendse, while talisman utility back David Kriel also left.

The likes of former Springbok Curwin Bosch, Thaakir Abrahams, and Hanro Liebenberg could light up Parma, in the place of several Springboks who featured in the Bulls’ eight-try thrashing of Zebre in Pretoria in May but will will miss out this time as the national team faces the Wallabies the next day.

Canan Moodie, Handré Pollard, Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels are all unavailable after earning selection for the Wallabies Test.

Analysis difficult at the start of the season

Only five months have passed since the Bulls whipped Zebre 54-19 at Loftus Versfeld. The Bulls have never beaten Zebre by less than 25 points – that margin held by their last away game (54-29 to the Bulls in 2023).

Still, Ackermann alluded to the difficulty of the away fixture in front of a passionate Italian crowd.

“The last thing we can do is underestimate how tough they’re going to be there,” the coach said.

“Zebre will be excited to start well at home and in front of the home crowd. It’s a new season for them.

“It’s always a difficult one, week one, two, because you never know where you are, what areas are good and what areas are not so good.”

He said it was crucial to get off to a good start on their two-week tour, which includes a tough game against 2022/23 URC winners Munster in Ireland before an equally daunting first home game against the Lions at Loftus – a clash their Joburg rivals won six tries to five (43-33) last season.

Especially as the Bulls quickly followed their decent URC start last season with a slump including seven losses in a row.

It will be up to the new and old players on the Bulls roster to step up.

“Hopefully those players will show that they can play at this level. we’re excited about the team and the players getting the opportunity.”