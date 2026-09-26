An ‘ugly win’ over Ospreys will do just fine for Sharks coach JP Pietersen

After a torrid season last year, the Sharks coach will be happy with any kind of victory over the Ospreys.

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen said they were optimistic ahead of the United Rugby Championship after a decent pre-season, but would take any kind of win in Saturday’s opener against Ospreys in Durban (kick-off 4pm).

A bonus point victory against a side they have never lost to at home, would simply be a plus.

This after Pietersen took over from John Plumtree mid-season last year, after the club had failed to find consistent success in Europe in recent years.

They still finished 10th in the URC, with just eight wins out of 18 matches, crashed out of the Champions Cup in the group stage, and lost their second-tier Challenge Cup round of 16 match.

The Sharks didn’t win a single game in Europe last season.

Pietersen finished with a record of 10 victories out of 23 games (43% win rate) across last year’s URC and EPCR tournaments, since taking over from Plumtreee.

Sharks up for Ospreys

He named his best possible side for the clash, though former Springbok flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse misses out due to injury.

“The backline is quite young but there’s lots of talent, energy and speed,” the coach said.

He said the forward pack has plenty of experience with Vincent Koch, captain Nick Hatton, Phepsi Buthelezi and Manu Tshituka.

Former Springboks Jason Jenkins and Ivan van Zyl, along with utility back Siya Masuku, would make an impact from the bench whatever conditions the game requires of them.

Four players will make their Sharks debut: Van Zyl, former Lions lock Darrien Landsberg, former Stormers wing Suleiman Hartzenberg and Springbok U20 captain Esethu Mnebelele.

Australian signings could impact game

“The Ospreys are a well-prepared team and good students of the game. Good at the fundamentals,” Pietersen said of their opponents.

He added that it would be interesting how the signing of Australians Liam Wright, Lalakai Foketi, Lawson Creighton and Marika Koroibete, along with Ryan Smith from last season, impact the Welsh side’s style of play.

“In Super Rugby, and the background of the Australian guys, they love to move the ball and hold the ball… And when they get in behind they love to move the ball to width.”

Pietersen said the Ospreys’ loose trio are also quick with the ball, and their pack scrums and mauls well.

“An ugly win, we’ll be happy with that. Four points. It’s the first game and Ospreys probably have a similar mindset where they also just want to win.

“We’ll figure each other out in the first 15-20 minutes and the team that adapts to the conditions and plays with game awareness will probably the one that will be successful.”