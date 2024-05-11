URC Result: Benneton revival sinks Sharks

Sharks sweat over three injured Springboks for Challenge Cup final after defeat to Benetton.

Edoardo Padovani of Benetton Rugby scores a try during the United Rugby Championship match between Sharks and Benetton at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on April 14, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Replacement Jacob Umaga converted his own try as Benetton clawed back at the death to overcome the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks led 12-8 at half time, and a brace of tries from right winger Werner Kok in the second 40 minutes helped set them on course for victory in the Vodacom URC clash at Kings Park.

But 10 points from Umaga before the final hooter clinched a stunning 25-24 win for Benetton to keep their playoff hopes alive with two rounds left of the regular season.

Two first-half tries from fullback Aphelele Fassi and loosehead prop Ox Nche and a conversion from flyhalf Siya Masuku powered the hosts in front, while the boot of Leonardo Marin and an impressive Tommaso Menoncello touchdown kept the visitors within touching distance at the break.

Hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi crossed the whitewash soon after the restart, with Marin on target from the kicking tee, but dotted down twice – and Masuku added the extras – to restore the Sharks’ lead before the match entered the final 20 minutes.

Incredible comeback

Umaga split the uprights inside the closing stages to make it a six-point game before inside centre Murray Koster was shown a straight red card for a dangerous head-on-head collision at the breakdown, and the Italian tourists capitalised to complete an incredible comeback.

The Sharks will now refocus for a visit next Saturday from Cardiff but head coach John Plumtree will be sweating the availability of Vincent Koch and Eben Etzebeth after the two-time Springbok world champions were forced off inside the first quarter against Benetton.

With one eye on the Challenge Cup final in two weeks’ time, Plumtree also substituted skipper Lukhanyo Am, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, scrumhalf Grant Williams and Nche either side of the half-time hooter.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.