Electrifying Edwill feels honoured after Italy heroics

Edwill van der Merwe said Willie le Roux helped him stay calm in his second Test, which was 13 months after his debut.

Edwill van der Merwe’s third try was not allowed due to a forward pass. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe cut a humble and grateful figure after his man-of-the-match performance against Italy on Saturday.

South Africa won the game 45–0 despite being a player down for about an hour.

The 29-year-old admitted in the build-up to the game that he had told himself he would not become a one-cap Springbok. This was after 13 months had passed between his debut and his second national call-up.

Edwill takes his opportunity

Just as he did in his first Test, Van der Merwe dazzled fans with his footwork and put his name on the score sheet.

The right wing’s first try came from a scintillating dive next to the sideline in the first half. The second came from chasing a kick that bounced kindly for him as he ran around a defender. He would have scored a hat-trick if not for a Willie le Roux pass going forward.

It was also his line break that led to a Grant Williams try in the first half.

In short, Van der Merwe looked like the most dangerous attacking player on the field.

“It was really an honour to get my second cap,” he said. “The guys made it easy for me. Once again, congrats to Willie [le Roux] for his 100th cap. He showed great leadership, keeping me calm.”

Van der Merwe said after Jasper Wiese’s red card in the 21st minute, the Springbok leadership encouraged the team at half-time to keep Italy’s score at zero.

“[They said] try to pull it together and give a good performance with 14 men.”

Moerat praises the character of squad to smash Italy

Bok captain Salmaan Moerat explained after the game that his message to players was to “work that extra bit harder”.

“I think the boys did that. I think the boys really played hard and it clearly showed out there tonight,” he said.

“We knew the threat the Italians pose. They are a quality side. They made it really hard for us last week and this week. Especially being down one man very early in the game, I thought we did really well to show some character and pull it through.”