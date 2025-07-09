Edwill told himself he wouldn’t be a one-cap Springbok: ‘I’m very grateful’

The winger will join Makazole Mapimpi and Willie le Roux in the back three on Saturday, a duo he spoke of with high praise.

Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe is set to play his second Test after more than a year since his debut. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Humbled and honoured to be selected to play against Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, Edwill van der Merwe admitted he feared he’d be a one-cap Springbok after being out of the squad for more than a year.

The 29-year-old winger made his debut against Wales in Twickenham in June 2024. He defended well in that game, but will be remembered for sidestepping a defender and breaking through a tackle attempt to score a dazzling try in the 75th minute.

Unfortunately, Van der Merwe picked up an injury shortly after the game, and strong performances from other wings kept him out of the Bok squad since then.

But good showings for the Lions in the United Rugby Championship this season, where he completed 20 clean breaks (ninth in the tournament) and scored eight tries (tied seventh in the tournament), saw him shine as the Johannesburg side’s most dangerous player.

It earned him an offer from the star-studded Sharks, who he will join next season, and finally a second call-up to the national team.

Edwill honoured and eager

“Being back in the mix, playing for the Boks is a massive honour and a privilege, something that I’ve worked hard towards,” he said.

“I think it will be extra special playing on home soil. My parents are driving up from Cape Town, my wife will be here, and my sister. I think the family in the stands — it’s a special moment for them as well.”

When asked if he feared becoming one of many players who earn just a single Springbok cap before being cast aside, he admitted he did.

“The biggest goal of mine was to play for the Springboks. When I got one cap, I told myself I didn’t want to be a one-cap Bok. So, to get this opportunity again, I am very grateful.

“I know it is only through the grace of God that I am sitting here again. I think it’s almost a year and a month later that I am getting this opportunity, so I’m looking forward to Saturday.”

Van der Merwe leans on more experienced Boks

Van der Merwe said playing with Makazole Mapimpi and Willie le Roux in the back three would make it an easy return. The wing and fullback have 46 and 99 Test caps, respectively, and Van der Merwe said they would marshal the backline when a strong result was needed.

The Springboks secured a 42–24 victory against Italy in the first Test at Loftus last weekend. But it was deemed underpar and labelled “frustrating” by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, coming against the 10th-ranked and understrength Italian side in South Africa.

“A guy like Willie brings a wealth of experience,” Van der Merwe said. “Mapimpi has helped me with small areas of my game. Just leaning on those guys for advice and little tricks of the trade. They’ve been there and done that, so playing with them gives me a lot of confidence.”

He added that Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse were perhaps the two best wings in the world. “So for me to learn from those guys, see what they are doing and try and apply that to my game is massive for me,” he said.