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Van Rooyen says it’s possible to win away from home ahead of two-game Ireland trip

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

27 April 2026

12:01 pm

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The Lions will next be in action in Ireland against Leinster in the first of two away games to end their URC round robin campaign.

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The Lions beat Connacht at Ellis Park on Saturday for their sixth straight win at home. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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Though the Lions are third on the points table, it is so congested that with just two regular season rounds of action remaining they’re still not guaranteed of their place in the top eight and quarter-finals.

And, they now have to go way from home, where they have recently won six games in a row, and take on the mighty Irish sides, Leinster and Munster – both former champions of the United Rugby Championship.

If the Lions fail to pick up any points in those games they could still miss out, as they have done over the last four seasons of the URC. However, just one win could see them finish in the top four and host a last-eight game at their fortress of Ellis Park.

The Lions have 53 log points. Top-of-the-table Stormers have 56 and ninth placed Connacht 44.

‘Nothing is impossible’

Following their latest win at home, on Saturday against Connacht (33-14), coach Ivan van Rooyen said they would travel to Ireland later this week knowing they have the ability to pick up a win.

“Teams like Glasgow and Leinster have shown in recent times you can go away and win,” said Van Rooyen about the two former champions who’ve won big knockout games in South Africa in the past.

Also, Munster came to South Africa and won the title by beating the Stormers in Cape Town.

“The goal at the start of our season was to get into the top eight because then you have a chance of getting some silverware.

“We need to give ourselves a chance … and then nothing is impossible.”

Focus is only on Leinster

There is no URC rugby this weekend, so the Lions players will rest and recover and “freshen up”, according to Van Rooyen, before getting together again on Thursday and flying out to Ireland on Saturday.

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“We’ve got two tough games coming up, but we’re not going to look past Leinster,” said Van Rooyen.

“We know where we are, how much hard work it will take (in Ireland), so we don’t want to look too far ahead.”

Lions captain Francke Horn added: “It was another good win (against Connacht), and important to get the five points, to stay alive (in the competition).”

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