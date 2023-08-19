Wales v South Africa — LIVE

It's the Boks' second Rugby World Cup warm-up match and the first game back from injury for captain Siya Kolisi.

It’s the Springboks‘ second Rugby World Cup warm-up match, this time against Wales in Cardiff, on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off just after 4pm.

The Boks beat Argentina two weeks ago in the first of their warm-up games, and still face New Zealand at Twickenham in London next Friday, before heading to France where they will be the defending World Cup champions.

This will be the Boks’ first game after the final 33-man squad was named for the showpiece event and is close to being a first-choice team. It is also the first game back after a lengthy injury absence for captain Siya Kolisi.

Updates of the live action will appear below. Please click on the refresh button to see latest posts.

Prop Ox Nche and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse will also be in action for the Boks for the first time this season after missing the three Rugby Championship matches and the warm-up clash in Buenos Aires.

Wales have suffered three injury withdrawals ahead of the match with Liam Williams, Alex Cuthbert and Dan Biggar pulling out of the game.

Wales team

Cai Evans; Tom Rogers, Mason Grady, Johnny Williams, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan (capt), Dan Lydiate; Will Rowlands, Ben Carter; Keiron Assiratti, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski. Bench: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Max Llewellyn, Louis Rees-Zammit

Springbok team

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn (Munster), Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse