Boks, All Blacks favourites to get Rugby Champs off to winning starts

The two big southern hemisphere rugby giants are also favourites to go all the way this year.

Rugby fans are in for a treat this weekend, with the 2025 edition of the Rugby Championship kicking off on Saturday and the fourth round of the Currie Cup taking place in South Africa.

And for those who follow the National Provincial Championship in New Zealand there are also plenty of offers available there, through Betway.

But South African fans will be far more interested in the Rugby Championship and the Springboks’ first match against Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The reigning world champions have generally been the better team between the two at the ground, losing only once before. It is no surprise then that the Boks are big favourites to win their opener, at 1.04.

Australia, recent 1-2 series losers to the British and Irish Lions, though they could just as well have won the series it was so close, are at 7.40 to win on Saturday evening.

A slightly closer match is predicted between Argentina and New Zealand in their opener in Buenos Aires late Saturday, but the All Blacks, despite being away from home are still the favourites, at 1.26 for the win.

Argentina, who’ve had some success against the All Blacks in recent times, are at 3.30.

Looking further ahead, New Zealand are also the favourites to go all the way and win the title this year, at 2.00. Defending champions, South Africa, are at 2.05, followed by Australia winning the title at 13.00 and Argentina at 23.50.

Go to Betway for more rugby offerings, including the fourth round of the Currie Cup, which gets going on Friday afternoon.

These odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.