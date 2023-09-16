‘Watch out World Cup, there’s more to come from Bok backs’

Next up for the defending champions are Romania, with the teams set to clash at 3pm in Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Springboks could be keeping some of their attacking cards close to their chest for the knockout stages, according to rugby analyst Robbi Kempson, who believes that the Bok backline is holding back some of its firepower.

Jacques Nienaber’s side have demonstrated their strength and dominance up front with a suffocating display in their World Cup opener against Scotland last weekend and even though we’ve seen glimpses of excellence from the backs, Kempson feels Nienaber and his backline lieutenant Mzwandile Stick are yet to unleash their attacking tactics.

‘More to come’

“From an attacking perspective, there’s still more to come. And, given that, it’ll make the Boks even more dangerous,” said Kempson when speaking to The Citizen.

“I don’t think we have seen the full array of skills from the Bok backline … there’s a little bit that they have managed to hold back.

“Yes, everyone expects the Boks to strangle teams with their forwards and the driving mauls, keeping the opposition on the back foot, but no one is really seeing the great athletes that are in the backline.

“I think Jacques and Stick have managed to keep their cards close to their chest regarding the way the Boks can attack on the sides,” said the former Springbok prop.

Backs to put on a show

The Springboks are blessed with depth in the backline; the players are exciting and have shown they can deliver in Test rugby.

For Sunday’s encounter against Romania in Bordeaux, the Boks have gone with a strong backline that includes a halfback pairing of Cobus Reinach and Damian Willemse, Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie in midfield and Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams and Wille le Roux as a back trio.

Kempson is expecting the backline to put on a show on Sunday.

“I think the likes of Canan Moodie and others are going to be absolute stars of this game. With just a few touches and opportunities they have had, they have shown what they can do if they get afforded space,” said Kempson.