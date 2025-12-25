WATCH: Bok boss Rassie joined by thousands of fans during Christmas morning walk

The Springbok coach enjoyed a successful 2025 season, losing just twice.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has undertaken his now annual Christmas Day morning walk along the beach in Bloubergstrand just outside Cape Town to thank Bok fans for their support over the year.

The Boks enjoyed another solid 2025 season, losing just twice and recording big wins against the likes of New Zealand, Ireland and France, all away from home.

Erasmus invited fans to join him on the 6km walk on Thursday morning, with thousands of people turning up outside Doodles, to enjoy the morning.

One of the fans said Erasmus had brought “hope and passion” to the country.

Watch the video here:

And here are some more images and clips from the walk:

Just epic! Morning prayer + morning walk. Good weather + good vibes. Thanks for organising coach @RassieRugby 💪! pic.twitter.com/83t54T5Wmi — Ngoni Mujuru (@ngonithetechguy) December 25, 2025

Love this new tradition… last year a few hundred, this year 🤯 pic.twitter.com/l7JYWjSjTG — Laura Aploon 🇿🇦 (@LAploon) December 25, 2025