WATCH: Bok boss Rassie joined by thousands of fans during Christmas morning walk

25 December 2025

The Springbok coach enjoyed a successful 2025 season, losing just twice.

Rassie Erasmus

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has undertaken his now annual Christmas Day morning walk along the beach in Bloubergstrand just outside Cape Town to thank Bok fans for their support over the year.

The Boks enjoyed another solid 2025 season, losing just twice and recording big wins against the likes of New Zealand, Ireland and France, all away from home.

Erasmus invited fans to join him on the 6km walk on Thursday morning, with thousands of people turning up outside Doodles, to enjoy the morning.

One of the fans said Erasmus had brought “hope and passion” to the country.

Watch the video here:

And here are some more images and clips from the walk:

