Our leaders can learn from the Boks

From World Cup triumphs to simple public gestures, the Springboks continue to bring South Africans together.

You’ve got to give it to the Springboks. They certainly know how to unite a nation. They just get it.

Whether it was former president Nelson Mandela cheering on Francois Pienaar and his men in green and gold at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks at Ellis Park, wearing the flanker’s No 6 jersey, or John Smit repeating that victory 12 years later in Paris, they realise sport can bring a nation together.

Current Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a master at it, saying all the right things at the right times, while remaining super humble.

His down-to-earth post-match comments have endeared him to the public, leading the Springboks to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in Japan and France in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

But it’s not just on the field where they inspire a nation.

On Christmas Day in Blouberg, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus invited the public to join him on an early morning 6km walk as he showed the public his appreciation for their loyal support.

It was a massive hit, uniting people of different backgrounds, ages and cultures.

Erasmus said: “We started this last year. The night before Christmas a few friends said, ‘let’s go for a walk’, so we WhatsApped and asked if anyone was lonely or if there were families that wanted to join. This year, I think we’ve doubled the crowd. There are no rules.

“We just get together and walk 3km out and 3km back, sign a few autographs, take a few photos and everyone just does their thing…

“It means everything. If they weren’t there, we would be playing in front of nobody and for nobody so when we can and do mix with people, it’s just [great].”

Now, if only, our politicians could realise why they are in a position of power… And how a few selfless, inspiring and grateful gestures can make a difference.

That is what we should be striving for as the year winds down and we look forward to the future.

