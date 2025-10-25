URC result: Mathee guides Stormers to grinding win over Benetton

An impressive second half showing from the Stormers saw them keep Benetton scoreless, while scoring 23 unanswered points to secure a good win.

An impressive performance from Stormers flyhalf Jurie Mathee saw him contribute 21 points in their grinding 31-16 win over Benetton in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the Stadio Monigo in Treviso on Saturday night.

It concluded a best ever overseas tour for the Cape side, with them going three out of three, after bonus point wins over Scarlets and Zebre, before a first ever away win over the Italian side in Treviso.

The most impressive thing about the win was a fantastic defensive effort in the second half that kept the hosts scoreless, while they scored 23-unanswered points, to fight back from a 16-8 deficit at halftime.

Much of that was down to Mathee, who slotted three penalties, two conversions and scored a try, to go with his one penalty in the opening 40.

Good start

In the match it was a good start from the Stormers as they were first on the board within the opening six minutes.

They kicked a penalty into the Benetton 22m, secured the lineout and set the maul, but were stopped short, only for them to hammer away on the line until prop Sazi Sandi crashed over for the first try.

Benetton responded well and edged themselves in front after 18 minutes thanks to two penalties from the boot of flyhalf Jacob Umaga.

Two minutes later the Stormers were ahead again, Mathee knocking over a penalty of his own to make it 8-6 after 20 minutes.

The rest of the half though belonged to Benetton, as they first got back in front in the 30th minute, seizing on a Stormers mistake as they knocked on in their own half, the hosts spreading the ball quick for wing Louis Lynagh to outstrip the defence and score a converted try under the posts.

Umaga then put them 16-8 ahead with a 35th minute penalty, but will kick himself for missing a shot at goal right in front on the halftime hooter that would have given them a bigger lead.

Second half show

That allowed the Stormers to fightback in the first 10 minutes of the second half to take the lead, as Mathee first knocked over a penalty in the 45th minute.

Four minutes later the Stormers broke into the Benetton 22m, scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage almost scored, but the recycled ball found its way to Mathee who sliced through a fractured defence to dive over next to the uprights, and slot the conversion, to put them ahead 18-16.

Another Mathee penalty pushed the Stormers further ahead in the 53rd minute, before Benetton thought they had levelled the scores through a try to inside centre Leonardo Marin, but it was overturned when the TMO spotted a knock on in the build-up.

Umaga blew a chance to reduce the deficit in the 67th minute, missing another very kickable penalty, which allowed Mathee to put the Stormers ahead by more than a converted try four minutes later, with his fourth successful penalty.

A sloppy final 10 minutes from both teams then followed, with a number of knock ons from both sides, before the Stormers finished with a flourish as replacement loose forward Ruan Ackermann crashed over for a converted score to add the cherry to the cake.

Scorers

Benetton: Try – Louis Lynagh; Conversion – Jacob Umaga; Penalties – Umaga (3)

Stormers: Tries – Sazi Sandi, Jurie Mathee, Ruan Ackermann; Conversions – Mathee (2); Penalties – Mathee (4)