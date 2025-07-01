Wessels ready to play wherever needed for Rassie

'I don’t have a preferred position. I think where coach Rassie can pick me and I can contribute to the team, then I will play there,' the utility forward said.

Utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels says he will play wherever the Springboks need him. Picture: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Rising star Jan-Hendrik Wessels said he is willing to play in whichever position he is called on for the Springboks.

He told the media this after a decent showing in South Africa’s 54–7 win over the Barbarians at the weekend, where he had few chances with the ball but scrummed well and scored a try.

‘Hybrid player’ brings new facets

During the game, Bok boss Rassie Erasmus pulled another innovative move by playing regular inside centre André Estherhuizen as a flank when he came on with the “bomb squad”, replacing number 6 flank Marco van Staden in the 44th minute.

It was the first time Estherhuizen had played in the position in his senior career, though he had trained there ahead of the game.

“As you get older, you need to learn how to slot in everywhere. How you can get yourself in the team more consistently … So I’m looking forward to what it can become,” Esterhuizen said afterwards.

That, while Erasmus described Esterhuizen as a “hybrid player” in the setup.

“He is a backline player who can play in the forwards and Kwagga [Smith] is a forward who can play in the backline,” Erasmus said.

Wessels shows adaptability of his own for Springboks

Wessels, by comparison, adapted from loosehead prop to playing hooker as and when needed for both the Bulls and Springboks.

While this is a more common positional switch, for a player still on the rise, at the age of 24, he has shown versatility in nailing the new role. It also provides options for a national side that has struggled to fill the role in the past.

“I don’t have a preferred position. I think where coach Rassie can pick me and I can contribute to the team, then I will play there,” he said.

While it was a non-standard Test against the Barbarians, Wessels said it was good to get a fourth game down for the Springboks and expose himself to rugby at the highest level.

“It’s nice having a few games under the belt and I can gain confidence from that. It’s unfortunate for Gerrie’s [Gerhard Steenekamp] injury. But it helped me being on the field more this year and growing in loosehead and hooker.”