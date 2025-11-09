Louw thrilled with ‘incredible’ France win, looks ahead to Italy

Springbok prop Wilco Louw said he was grateful to be part of his team's epic 32-17 win over France in Paris.

Springbok prop Wilco Louw said it was “incredible” to be part of his team’s epic win over France in Paris on Saturday night, but the South Africans need to stay focused on the task at hand with a tricky fixture against Italy in Turin next weekend.

The Springboks fought back from a 17-13 deficit after 58 minutes to win 32-17 (four tries to two) despite being a player down for the whole of the second half.

It was Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test for the Boks, and Rassie Erasmus’ 50th as head coach.

After Lood de Jager’s permanent red card for a dangerous collision, Kolisi went off the field so lock Ruan Nortjé could come on and the lineout could function properly.

It was a selfless act, and still Kolisi stood on the sidelines cheering his side on heartily throughout the second half.

His team responded with three unanswered tries, despite being 14 men, to give their captain and coach a win in their milestone match.

ALSO READ: Kolisi thanks Springboks for ‘special’ win in 100th Test

Louw honours coach and captain

Louw, who scrummed well after coming on in the 48th minute, said Kolisi and Erasmus were”incredible human beings” and he hoped they would lead the team for many more games.

“Rassie is an incredible coach. Just the way that he gets everyone up and focused on the task,” Louw said.

“Siya is such a servant for this team, and not just this team, but for our whole nation. He is an incredible leader, an incredible player.

“We all admire him for the person he is and the things he’s gone through in his life. He plays with his heart in his sleeve. He’s a captain who leads by example.”

Louw said France were a strong side and the Springboks never expected to win by 15 points, but they blocked out the hostile crowd by focusing on themselves.

“The boys grafted with 14 men for a whole half, so I’m really proud of the effort. It was an incredible game to be part of – what an atmosphere.”

The tighthead added that the red card spurred the team to lift their intensity, with the forwards gaining momentum through dominant mauls.

He said this was a “big win” for the Springboks, but Italy would prove a handful at Allianz Stadium.

“They’ll come as always,” the Springbok said. “They are a physical team, they have good scrums and mauls, and they always throw the ball around. It will be a big challenge next week, a tough one.”