Kolisi thanks Springboks for ‘special’ win in 100th Test

The Springbok captain expressed gratitude to his team for making his 100th Test match so special, beating France with a player down.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said his side’s hard-fought victory over France on Saturday night was “special”, thanking his teammates for a performance that marked a milestone which meant so much to him and his family.

Kolisi became the ninth South African to reach 100 Test caps on the night. However, when Lood de Jager received a permanent red card for a dangerous tackle just before half-time, the flanker made the selfless decision to go off so that lock Ruan Nortjé could come on, and the team could function properly in the lineouts.

Kolisi stood cheering his team on loudly on the sidelines throughout the second half.

The Springboks put in one of the great second-half performances, fighting from 17-13 down after 58 minutes to score three unanswered tries and win 32-17. And all that despite being down to 14 men.

André Esterhuizen, Grant Williams and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu all added to Cobus Reinach’s first-half try as the Springboks increasingly grew in dominance in all departments.

They won more possession and territory than they had in the first half, while still controlling the set-pieces and aerial game.

Boks prepared for 14-man scenario

“We prepared for moments like this – having a red card,” Kolisi said in a television interview. “The coach said it might happen because of the intensity of the game and how physical it would be. We said, ‘You know what, if it happens, so be it. We just keep playing.'”

He said he was proud of his team for showing character in this.

The Springbok captain said reaching 100 Tests meant so much to him and his family, as well as the team.

Siya Kolisi says anything is possible

Also, he couldn’t take credit for what he’s achieved – two World Cups, three Rugby Championships and a British & Irish Lions series.

Instead, Kolisi thanked God, and everyone who helped him get to where he is.

“Also, the boys. Everything I’ve done, it’s not by my own doing. I’m nothing without the boys,” he said.

“I’m so grateful for the way we fought and that we were able to do it. If anyone grew up in similar circumstances to me, no matter what skin colour they have, no matter where they are in the world, I just want them to know it’s possible.

“It’s not just me, there are many guys in my team and in sport who have made it in difficult circumstances. I hope that they look at us and know that it is possible, no matter what.”