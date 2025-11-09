‘We made Siya’s day’: Sacha pays tribute to Kolisi after epic win over France

'He’s done so much for me and for the whole country. He’s a real leader, someone who leads by example,' Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said.

Springbok utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu praised captain Siya Kolisi’s ability to inspire the team and the role he has played in his life personally, after their 32–17 victory over France on Saturday night.

Kolisi became the ninth South African to reach 100 Test caps on the night. But when Lood de Jager received a permanent red card for a dangerous tackle just before half-time, the flanker selflessly went off so that lock Ruan Nortjé could come on and restore balance in the lineouts.

Kolisi spent the rest of the match on the sideline, passionately cheering his teammates as they produced one of the great second-half performances in recent memory.

Trailing 17–13 after 58 minutes and reduced to 14 men, the Springboks fought back magnificently to score three unanswered tries and seal the victory.

South Africa increasingly dominated possession and territory after the break while maintaining their grip on the set-pieces and aerial exchanges.

‘He’s done so much for me’

Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 17 points on the day, earning player of the match for his try, two conversions and two penalties.

He made his try look easy in the 77th minute, performing a dummy pass and dashing through a gap to score. He created several opportunities with great runs and clever passes, too.

“That was what we thought it would be at the Stade de France. 14-13 down at half-time [and with a player off]. It was tough,” Feinberg-Mngomezulu said pitch-side after the game.

“We were getting good reward for our contestable kicking game, etc. But we weren’t getting points on the board. So I am just so proud everyone stuck in and made it special for big Siya.”

He said when he suffered an injury playing for the Stormers last December, it was Kolisi – his Sharks opponent on the day – who encouraged him.

“We chatted after the game and he just told me to hold tight and we were going to make memories together. Since then, we’ve got the Rugby Championship, the Freedom Cup, and we’ve won a tough away game here.

“It’s been incredible. He’s done so much for me and for the whole country. He’s a real leader, someone who leads by example.”

Sacha living his dream

On a personal note, Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he is loving his rugby at the moment.

“I am part of such an incredible team. I play for my country on a Saturday, it’s my dream. It’s all of our dreams.”

He said man-of-the-match awards do not mean much when compared with this.

“I am just happy we won with 15 points and made Siya’s day.”