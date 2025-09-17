Wilco Louw to return to Stormers: ‘Positive move for me’

The powerful scrummager is currently seeing out his contract with the Bulls.

Springbok prop Wilco Louw, who has played for the Bulls over the last two seasons, will return home to the Western Cape to play for the Stormers on a long-term deal from the start of the 2026/27 season.

The 31-year-old joined the Bulls from Harlequins in 2023, after playing 66 matches for the London club. He complete his three-year contact with the Pretoria-based team this coming season before moving down to the Cape, where he started his career in 2015.

A product of HTS Drostdy in Worcester, the powerful prop is one of the most dominant scrummagers in the world and is also renowned for his significant work-rate. He made a return to the Springbok setup this season, with a big impact in the Tests he has played.

‘Looking forward to having him back’

Director of Rugby at the Stormers, John Dobson, said that bringing Louw back to the Cape is a signal of intent of where his team wants to go in the years ahead.

“Wilco made his name as a DHL Stormer, he grew up in the region and has developed into one of the most respected props around the world.

“Bringing him back next season is a big move for us and we know that he will make a big impact once again.

“We pride ourselves on our scrum culture here and having someone of Wilco’s quality in the mix will only improve that. Beyond his attributes as a player, he is also a top person who understands what we are trying to achieve as a team, so we are all looking forward to having him back in the fold,” he said.

Louw said that after some time away, he is looking forward to being back in the Stormers squad at the conclusion of the upcoming season.

“I am obviously focused on this season with my current team, but I am also excited about what the future holds for me back in Cape Town.

“I know the players, coaches and staff at the Stormers and believe this will be a really positive move for me as a rugby player on and off the field,” he added.