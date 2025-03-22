Sacha to go full throttle for Stormers against Scarlets

Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be going full throttle, while Damian Willemse is eased back in for the Stormers in their URC match against Scarlets.

Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be going full throttle in their URC match against Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is expected to go full throttle according to assistant coach Dawie Snyman, when the Stormers playmaker makes his return from injury in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

The exciting rising utility back talent has been on the sidelines since December, and has been named in his preferred position of flyhalf for the game.

It will be a great opportunity for him to nail down the number 10 jersey at the franchise, with regular starting flyhalf Manie Libbok out injured, so he will want to impress with a barnstorming showing on his comeback.

Snyman explained that Feinberg-Mngomezulu only knows how to play one way and that his teammates will need to back him up in the match.

“Sacha, he goes 100 miles an hour and I don’t think there must be any doubt in his mind about how he needs to play. He can’t go into a game looking to look after himself. He has to play his natural game,” said Snyman.

“He’s been training well, taking a strong leadership role within the team and it’s great to have him back. He’s a special player but it’s not just about him.

“If a guy like Sacha plays there’s obviously more attention on him from the opposition so that creates space for those around him.

“Our first job as a team is to support him in that role. He’s going to make good decisions if he gets the right information from the outside. Then he’s brilliant.”

Slight surprise

It was a slight surprise when the Stormers named Damian Willemse on the replacements bench for the game, but Snyman said that was to ease in a player who has suffered a number of injuries over the past year and a half, and to continue to back a strong current combination.

“We are looking to give him the last 30 minutes of the game, that is his pathway back from injury. That is the biggest reason we selected him on the bench, just to bring him back successfully from his injury,” admitted Snyman.

“But we also looked at some continuity in the centres with Dan du Plessis and Wandisile Simelane pairing up.”

Looking at the importance of the match, with the Stormers currently 12th on the URC log and needing a win to keep themselves firmly in the top eight hunt, Snyman said the focus was on getting the job done against Scarlets before looking ahead to their encounter with Ulster.

“This weekend is the first challenge on our plate. We do realise the importance of the rest of the games leading up to the playoffs and where we find ourselves. We must win,” said Snyman.

“But this is not a feeling of pressure. We’ve found ourselves in this position before, maybe not as challenging, but we’ve clawed our way back in previous seasons.

“Our first focus is the game against the Scarlets. If we can get the win, that would be great. Getting the bonus point would be the first prize. The focus is on bagging the win and we will take things from there.”