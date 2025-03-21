Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf as Stormers get Bok boost for Scarlets clash

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is back in the starting lineup and Damian Willemse is on the bench for the Stormers URC match against Scarlets.

Herschel Jantjies and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be the Stormers halfback pairing for their URC match against Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Rising Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu makes his return from injury and starts at flyhalf as the Stormers received a significant Bok boost for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Scarlets at the Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 5pm).

In total there are eight Springboks in the Stormers starting line-up for the game, and they have made five changed to the team that beat the Bulls at Loftus in their last outing.

The only other change to the backline from that match sees Herschel Jantjies start at scrumhalf, with Dewaldt Duvenage, Jurie Matthee and Damian Willemse providing cover on the replacements bench.

In the forward pack Marcel Theunissen starts at blindside flank in place of the injured Ben-Jason Dixon and Frans Malherbe comes in for Neethling Fouche to form an experienced front row with Joseph Dweba and Ali Vermaak.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that while the team only arrived in Wales on Wednesday, they made the most of the two-week period building up to this match.

“It is obviously fantastic to have players of Sacha and Damian’s quality back in the group and we have made good use of the break to prepare for this game.

“Scarlets have been impressive this season and we know that it will have to be an 80-minute performance to get the result that we need from this one.”

Stormers XV

Warrick Gelant, Ben Loader, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Marcel Theunissen, Deon Fourie, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (c), Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak.

Bench: André-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Gary Porter, Willie Engelbrecht, Dewaldt Duvenage, Jurie Matthee, Damian Willemse.