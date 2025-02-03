Willie le Roux to stay with Bulls and get the No 10 jersey?

The veteran World Cup winner is also close to reaching the 100-Test mark for the Springboks.

Springbok fullback Willie le Roux could stay on at the Bulls beyond this season, and be given the No 10 jersey, according to a weekend report in Rapport.

The 35-year-old two-time World Cup winner could stay on in Pretoria for another season after initially indicating he would leave the Pretoria team at the end of this season. His move to Bath in England, however, seems to have fallen through, according to Rapport.

Le Roux is also on 98 Springbok Test caps and will be keen to continue playing in an effort to reach the 100 mark later this international season.

The Bulls’ first-choice flyhalf is Johan Goosen, but he is regularly out of action due to injuries, while Boeta Chamberlain and Jaco van der Walt are the other experienced options at flyhalf.

Chamberlain only joined the Bulls from the Sharks at the start of this season, while Van der Walt, a former Lions flyhalf who later qualified for Scotland, also joined the team a little over season ago.

Le Roux, who has played the majority of his rugby at fullback, and occasionally on the wing in his early days, has filled in at flyhalf in the Bok team in the past.

His distribution, vision and kicking skills are highly regarded in South African rugby.

Former Bok No 10 Morne Steyn, who now coaches the Lions’ kickers, said Le Roux’s calmness when playing flyhalf was clear to see.

“You don’t play almost 100 Tests for nothing,” Steyn was quoted by Rapport.

“Willie’s experience, composure, and kicking game mean he could do better than many flyhalves in South Africa right now.”

