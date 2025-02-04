Can Bulls finally end losing streak against Stormers in Cape Town?

The Stormers have won seven of their eight games against the Bulls in the URC, but the Highveld side won their most recent clash at Loftus last year.

Stormers players celebrate after winning their URC match against the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium in December 2023. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

What has turned into one of the most eagerly anticipated local derbies, the Stormers and Bulls are set to collide in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams have been the top performing South African teams in the URC over the first three seasons of the competition, with both making the final twice in that time.

The Stormers were crowned champions in season one, beating the Bulls in a thrilling final in Cape Town, while they lost to Munster in the season two final, with the Highveld side going on to fall against Glasgow Warriors in last season’s final at Loftus.

It has also been the Stormers that have ruled the roost in their head-to-head meetings, with them holding an incredible seven-one winning record over the Bulls in the URC.

They won their first seven games against them in a row, including the final in season one and a quarterfinal in season two.

But the Bulls finally broke their duck against the Stormers in their most recent match, clinching a thumping 40-22 win in front of over 50,000 fans at Loftus last year.

Cape Town losing streak

The question now is, after five straight wins for the Stormers in Cape Town, can the Bulls break that losing streak on the coast this weekend.

Although they have had a chance to, with some tight games in Cape Town so far, this season is arguably their best opportunity as they head into the game in scintillating for,

The Bulls are currently third on the URC log on 30 points, having won six of their eight games, and if they can win their two games in hand over Leinster and Glasgow above them, they will rise to second on the log.

They will, however, have to beat a desperate Stormers side to do that, with them currently 12th on the URC log, having won four and lost five of their nine matches this season.

They have won both of their local derbies in Cape Town this season though, beating the Lions and Sharks in December, and with their impressive record over the Bulls they will be confident of getting another win over them in front of their home fans.

But if there was ever a time for the Bulls to break their URC duck in Cape Town, this would be it, and they will be going all out to get the win and continue their terrific form in the competition this season.