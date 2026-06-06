Erasmus includes 21 uncapped players in Springbok squad for Gqeberha double-header

The Springboks have named a large 51-man squad from which 46-players will be chosen from to feature for the Boks and SA A against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named an exciting 51-man squad – featuring 21 uncapped players – on Saturday evening for the team’s first training camp of the season, starting in Johannesburg on Monday.

It is a build-up to the double-header between the Springboks and the Barbarians, as well as the clash between the SA ‘A’ team against Zimbabwe, in Gqeberha on Saturday, 20 June.

With the Bulls players unavailable for selection after booking their place in the United Rugby Championship final against Leinster, Erasmus selected a handful of junior players in his squad.

This group includes SA U20 players Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf/centre), Danie Kruger (prop), Luan Giliomee (utility back), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf), Oliver Reid (prop), Liam van Wyk (hooker), as well as Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton (loose forward/lock), Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker), Markus Muller (centre), and Zekhethelo Siyaya (utility back), all of whom were members of the expanded Springbok alignment camp squad.

The other uncapped players in the group are Paul de Villiers (flanker), Bathobele Hlekani (utility forward), Hanro Jacobs (prop), Jurenzo Julius (utility back), Imad Khan (scrumhalf), JJ Kotze (hooker), Siba Mahashe (loose forward), Haashim Pead, Nico Steyn (both scrumhalves), Emmanuel Tshituka (flanker), and Jaco Williams (utility back).

The Japanese-based players who have completed their club commitments will join their teammates from the outset of the camp, while the UK-based players will report for duty once their season officially concludes in line with World Rugby’s Regulation 9.

The Springbok squad for the Nations Championship clashes against England (4 July), Scotland (11 July), and Wales (18 July), will be announced on Sunday, 21 June, following the conclusion of the URC.

Thrilled Rassie

Erasmus was thrilled to get their on-field preparations underway with the Barbarians and SA ‘A’ game, which will play out in a fortnight, and he looked forward to seeing how the younger players adapt to the demands of senior international rugby.

“We named a large group of players as we will be selecting a Springbok and SA ‘A’ team for the season-opening double-header in Gqeberha, and this will be beneficial in the long term as we build the squad, looking forward to next year’s Rugby World Cup and beyond,” said Erasmus.

“There is also an exciting mix of experienced campaigners and young players in this squad, and this formula has worked well for us in the past to ensure a clear pathway to build depth within the group.”

Zooming in on the camp itself, Erasmus said: “The coaches have been working around the clock to put the systems in place in the last few months, and the in-person and virtual alignment camps have given most of the players a taste of what to expect, so it’s now a matter of implementing what they learned in the boardroom onto the field.

“We are under no illusions about the challenge ahead this season with two matches against the Barbarians and the SA ‘A’ team against Zimbabwe playing out on the same day, which will be followed by two new competitions in the Nations Championship and Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

“So it will be important for the group to build cohesion as quickly as possible and make the most of our field sessions and team meetings to be as well prepared as possible when we take the field.”

Springbok Squad

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Bathobele Hlekani, Hanro Jacobs, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, JJ Kotze, Danie Kruger, Siba Mahashe, Malcolm Marx, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Riley Norton, Zachary Porthen, Oliver Reid, Evan Roos, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Liam van Wyk, Andre-Hugo Venter, Boan Venter, Jasper Wiese

Backs: Yaqeen Ahmed, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Luan Giliomee, Quan Horn, Jurenzo Julius, Imad Khan, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Vusi Moyo, Markus Muller, Haashim Pead, Zekhethelo Siyaya, Nico Steyn, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams, Jaco Williams