Another lucrative 10km race shows SA road running is on the right track

The long-term damage caused by our nation’s chequered past has stretched its ugly tentacles across the country for decades, affecting all facets of our society.

And while there are admittedly bigger problems for us to resolve, in terms of South African road running, balance has finally been achieved.

Due to sporting isolation before the early Nineties, the country found itself in a bizarre and unique situation, with a lack of opportunities at Olympic distances resulting in many athletes stepping up to ultra-distances before they had reached their potential over shorter distances.

The attraction of the Comrades and Two Oceans ultra-marathons, including massive prize purses and live TV coverage, was just too much of a drawcard, and it left a massive gap over championship distances.

And though it has taken decades to rectify the problem, race organisers around the country have done well to fix it.

Aside from world-class marathons now being held in Cape Town, Soweto and Durban – which offers a chance for athletes to shine over the classic 42km distance – it is just as important for runners to be able to focus on even shorter events.

10km series

Fortunately, event organisers have come to the party, with Absa holding a series of nationwide 10km races, Spar hosting a series of 10km contests exclusively for women, and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality in Gqeberha launching a lightning fast 21km race.

Not only has this ensured athletes don’t step up to ultra-distances too early, but lucrative prize purses and world-class organisation have also attracted international stars, raising the standard of domestic road running.

The success of these shorter distance events has changed the landscape of the sport, ensuring opportunities are provided to younger athletes in order to keep them focused on 10km, 21km and 42km races until the latter stages of their careers.

In this new environment, the door has been opened for talented distance runners, and it’s not closing any time soon.

One of the country’s newest top-flight clubs, Hollywood Athletics Club, announced this week the third edition of its annual race would offer the largest prize purse for a 10km event in South Africa.

With more that R340 000 on offer, including R35 000 for the men’s and women’s winners, the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km (to be held on 3 September) has created another platform to allow young road runners to compete professionally without having to travel overseas or take the daunting step up to ultra-distances.

This is the latest indication that the sport is on the right track, and decades after readmission, we are finally progressing. If not in all aspects of our society, then in some ways at least.