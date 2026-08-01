Sport

Home » Sport

‘I want to be the best in the world’: Dambile looks ahead after winning Commonwealth gold

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

4 minute read

1 August 2026

08:22 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Judoka Donne Breytenbach also stepped on the podium on day nine of the Games, securing the bronze medal in the women's -57kg division.

Sinesipho Dambile

Sinesipho Dambile winning the men’s 200m final at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Charmaine Visser

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

With his first major individual title in the bag, sprinter Sinesipho Dambile says he has larger ambitions as he aims to dominate global 200m sprinting.

Dambile won the men’s 200m final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday night, storming home in 19.96 seconds.

He finished 0.13 clear of Nigerian silver medallist Udodi Onquzurike, who completed the half-lap race in 20.09.

“It’s a beautiful moment. It’s something that I’ve been working for this season,” Dambile told the Sascoc website.

“Since I started performing in South Africa, winning the South African championship (it Stellenbosch in April) it was all just a build-up for this moment, and I did it where it matters the most.”

A two time-former medallist at the World Athletics Relays, the 24-year-old speedster had enjoyed a superb 2026 campaign.

After winning the SA title, he reached the podium at four Diamond League meetings, including a victory in Doha in June where he set a lightning fast 200m personal best of 19.74.

Looking ahead, he was eager to continue gaining momentum as he aimed to dominate his specialist event on the international circuit.

“I’m working to try to be the best 200m runner in the world,” said Dambile, who was expected to compete again in the 4x100m relay in Glasgow on Saturday.

“I know that I have a lot of improvement when it comes to the 200m, and I’m just being patient and working with the team.

RELATED ARTICLES

In other track and field finals on Friday, Douw Smith took fifth place in the men’s javelin throw with a best attempt of 82.88m, while Liezel Gouws was seventh in the women’s T38 long jump with a 4.38m leap (with the benefit of a +2.7m/s tailwind).

Breytenbach secures judo medal

Meanwhile, judoka Donne Breytenbach secured the bronze medal in the women’s -57kg division.

Breytenbach beat Zambian opponent Sylvia Nawila in her quarter-final match, and though she lost to Yamini Mourya of India in her semifinal bout, she remained in contention for a podium place.

In one of two bronze medal matches that were contested, she defeated Marie Begue of Mauritius.

In other sports, track cyclist S’annara Grove finished 13th in the women’s 10km scratch final, while Mitchell Sparrow was third in his repechage heat of the men’s keirin event and was eliminated ahead of the semifinals.

On the netball court, the Proteas defeated Uganda 62-54 in the play-offs to complete the tournament in fifth position.

After nine days of competition at the multi-sport Games, South Africa were in seventh position in the overall standings with 25 medals (seven gold, nine silver and nine bronze).

Schedule of SA athletes competing on Saturday

Athletics

11.05am – F57 shot put final, men (Nicolaas Strydom)
1pm – 400m final, men (Zakithi Nene)
1.55pm – 4x100m relay heats, men (SA team)
2.24pm – T38 200m final, women (Sheryl James)
8.05pm – pole vault final, men (Kyle Rademeyer)
8.35pm – javelin throw final, women (Jo-Ane du Plessis)
9.15pm – 4x100m relay final, men (TBD)
9.55pm – mile final, men (Tshepo Tshite)
10.45pm – mile final, women (Karabo More)

Judo

12.20pm – -63kg round of 16, women (Skye Knoester)
12.50pm – -90kg round of 16, men (Thomas Breytenbach)

Lawn bowls

5.25pm – singles round 4, women (Bridgit Herselman)
10.55am – pairs round 5, men (Jason Evans, Paul White)
1.45pm – B6-B8 pairs round 4, men (Gareth Reece-Gibbs, Jarid James)
8.15pm – pairs semifinals, men (TBD)

Track cycling

11am – Sprint qualifying, men (Mitchell Sparrow)
12.33pm – Sprint quarterfinals, men (TBD)
4.08pm – Sprint semifinals, men (TBD)
4.55pm – 25km points race final, women (S’annara Grove)
6.32pm – Sprint finals, men (TBD)

Read more on these topics

athletics Commonwealth Games

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Pretoria High Court reinstates Tshwane City Manager Johan Mettler
Politics Malema ‘not scared’ of Madlanga commission but won’t be ‘treated like a child’
South Africa ‘No place like home’: SA reaffirms safety and rights of Afrikaners returning from US
South Africa Ramaphosa endorses Eskom shake‑up to cut costs and secure power
Crime Missing EFF member found shot dead, body dumped in bushes

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News