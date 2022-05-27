WATCH: Liverpool’s journey to the Champions League final against Real Madrid

Citizen Reporter

In May 2022, Liverpool made a third Champions League final in five years, easing through the group stages before facing Real Madrid on Saturday.

Liverpool defeated Inter Milan and Benfica to reach the semi-finals before beating Villarreal 5-2 over two legs to make the final.

Liverpool to face Real Madrid

Jürgen Klopp’s side will face Real Madrid in Paris on 28 May 2022, seeking to avenge their 2018 defeat against Los Blancos.

Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last weekend when they were pipped by Manchester City in a nail-biting end to the season.

They did, however, win two domestic cups – the FA Cup and League Cup.

European football royalty

It is Liverpool’s third Champions League final in five seasons after they followed their 3-1 loss to Real in Kyiv by beating Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid a year later.

They are widely seen as slight favourites at the Stade de France to become kings of Europe for the seventh time.

That would put them level with AC Milan, with only Saturday’s opponents having won the trophy more often, and it would allow the Anfield club to finish the campaign with a treble.

Real Madrid prepped for battle

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have their sights on a 14th European Cup triumph. This after they romped to the La Liga title for a record 35th time.

They won Europe’s premier club competition in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

If they beat Liverpool on Saturday, it will extend their record number of Champions League titles to 14. Liverpool are the third most successful club in the competition – tied with Bayern Munich – with six titles.

Compile by Cheryl Kahla.